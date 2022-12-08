WB TET 2022 Exam on 11th December: Check Best Last-Minute Tips & Exam Instructions

West Bengal TET 2022 exam to be held on 11th December 2022 for 11000+ vacancies of Primary Teachers post for classes 1 to 5.

West Bengal TET 2022 Tips to Score High: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education is all set to conduct the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) on 11th December 2022 for eligible candidates for the selection for 11,000+ vacancies of Assistant Teachers in classes 1 to 5 across state government-aided/ government-sponsored/ Junior Basic Primary schools in West Bengal. The WB TET Admit Card 2022 is available for download.

In this article, candidates can check the best last-minute tips subject-wise to score high in West Bengal TET 2022 exam along with WB TET Admit Card 2022 Link.

WBTET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the table to know the important dates of West Bengal TET 2022 given below:

Events Dates WBTET Application Start Date 14th October 2022 WBTET Application End Date 3rd November 2022 WBTET Admit Card 2022 28th November 2022 WBTET 2022 Paper I Exam Date 11th December 2022 WBTET Answer Key 2022 To Be Announced WBTET Result 2022 To Be Announced

WBTET Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Teacher posts in the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) shall be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from 5 sections. The question paper shall be bilingual (Bengali and English). The duration of the exam shall be 150 minutes (2 hour and 30 minutes). There shall be no negative marking.

WBTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I

Check out the WBTET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

WB TET 2022 Best Last-Minute Tips to Score High

Candidates appearing for the WB TET 2022 Written Exam can check below paper-wise tips to understand the nature and standard of questions for Paper-1 (Classes 1 to 5). The questions in the tests for Paper I will be based on the topics of the prescribed syllabus of the State for classes I-V, but their difficulty standard, as well as linkages, could be up to the secondary stage. Below, we have shared what students can expect in each section:

Subjects Tips for WB TET Paper 1 Child Development and Pedagogy The test items on Child Development and Pedagogy will focus on educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the age group of 6-11 years. They will focus on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners, interaction with learners and the attributes and qualities of a good facilitator of learning. Language I (Bengali/Hindi/Oriya/ Telugu/Nepali/Santhali/Urdu) The Test items for Language I will focus on the proficiencies of the language chosen. The paper will focus on the elements of language, communication and comprehension abilities. Reading Comprehensions topic shall include - two unseen Passages — one from prose and another from poetry (Prose Passage may be linguistic, literary, scientific and discursive and poetry stanza may be descriptive and dramatic). 9 questions from prose and 6 questions from poetry may be given based on comprehension, grammar and language ability. Language II (English) The paper will focus on the elements of language, communication and comprehension abilities. Reading Comprehension topic shall include - Two unseen prose passages (discursive, literary, narrative, scientific) with questions on comprehension, grammar and vocabulary. Mathematics The test items in Mathematics and Environmental Studies will focus on the concepts, problem solving abilities and pedagogical understanding of the subjects. In all these subject areas, the test items shall be evenly distributed over different divisions of the syllabus of that subject prescribed for classes I-V by School Education Department of the Government of W.B. Environmental Studies

WB TET Exam Instructions 2022

1. Any candidate reaching the venue allotted to her/him after the commencement of the examination shall not be permitted to appear for the examination. The candidates shall report at least 2 hours before the examination.

2. The candidate is required to produce the Admit Card downloaded from website for admission in the examination hall/room. A candidate without possession of the valid Admit Card shall under no circumstance, be permitted to appear for the examination by the Centre Superintendent/ Centre-in-Charge.

3. Each candidate will be allocated a seat indicating roll number. Candidates should find and occupy only the seat assigned to them. Any candidate found to have changed room or the seat on her/his own other than allotted, her/his candidature shall be cancelled immediately and no plea would be entertained thereafter.

4. Candidates are barred from carrying the following items inside the centre:

(a) Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Log Table, Electronic Pen/ Scanner, Cardboard etc.

(b) Any communication devices like Mobile phones, Bluetooth, Earphones Microphone, Pager, Health band etc.

(c) Any Watch/Wrist watch, Camera, Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Gold ornaments etc.

(d) Any other item which could be used for unfair means and for hiding communication devices/gadgets like Camera, Bluetooth device etc.

5. Smoking, Chewing gutka, Spitting or creating any such nuisances in the Examination Hall/Room is strictly prohibited. No beverages like tea, coffee, cold drinks or any kind of snacks are allowed to be taken inside the examination rooms or consumed during examination hours.

