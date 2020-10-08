WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Admit Card 2020 Released @wbhrb.in, Download Interview Call Letter

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released the admit card for interview round for the post of Assistant Superintendent Non Medical (Grade 2). The candidates who have applied for WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2020 can download the WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Interview Admit Card from the official website of WBHRB. i.e wbhrb.in or directly through the link below using their Registration ID and Password.

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can check WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Interview Details such as Date, Time and Address on their admit card. WBHRB Asst Superintendent interview round will be carrying 15 marks.

The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Bachelor’s Degree ,PG Degree in Hospital Mgmt./Hosp. Admin, for having managerial/administrative experience and interview

How to Download WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Interview Admit Card 2020

Go to the official website of WBHRB.i.e.wbhrb.in. Click on “Download Interview Call Letter for the post of Assistant Superintendent, Non Medical Gr. II (Phase I )”, given under Download Interview Call Letter section on the home page. Login into your account Download WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Phase 1 Interview Admit Card 2020

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited online applications to fill 105 vacant post of Assistant Superintendent (Non Medical), Grade II , West Bengal General Service under the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal from 24 July 2020 to 30 July 2020.