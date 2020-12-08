WBHRB Interview Schedule 2020 for Homoeopathic Medical Officer Released @www.wbhrb.in, Check Details

WBHRB HMO Interview Schedule 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has announced the Interview Schedule for Homoeopathic Medical Officer post on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for Homoeopathic Medical Officer post can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of WBHRB.i.e-wbhrb.in.

According to the short notification released by the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB), the interview for the Homoeopathic Medical Officer against Advt. No. R/HMO./78(1)/1/2019 will be held from 22 December 2020.

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) will release the Interview Call Letter for the Interview for the Homoeopathic Medical Officer post will be uploaded on its official website accordingly.

It is noted that earlier West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) had published recruitment notification for the 243 Homeopathic Medical Officer post against Advt. No. R/HMO./78(1)/1/2019. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in interview round. Candidates selected finally for the Homeopathic Medical Officer post will get Pay Scale as PB-4A, Rs. 15,600/- - 42,000/- (Grade Pay- Rs. 5,400/- Other allowances are admissible as per existing Government Rules.

All such candidates applied for the Homoeopathic Medical Officer post can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of WBHRB. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

