WBJEE ANM GNM Result 2025 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Download WBJEE ANM GNM Rank Card PDF - Link Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2025 on its official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam, conducted on October 19, 2025, in a single shift from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m.
WBJEEB will conduct OMR-based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2025 and counselling for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2025-26.
WBJEE ANM & GNM 2025 Result
As per the latest update, WBJEE released the ANM & GNM results for various programs. The students can check their WBJEE ANM GNM Result on the official website of the WBJEE- wbjee.ac.in.
How to Check WBJEE Results 2025
Candidates can check their WBJEE results for various courses online at the official website of the WBJEE. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) results PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE- wbjee.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Results for October, November 2025 Exams’ option and click on it.
Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and click on Proceed.
Step 4: Check the results and download it
Details Mentioned on WBJEE 2025 Rank Card
The WBJEE Rank Card 2025 will include the following details:
-
Name of Candidate
-
Registration Number
-
Marks obtained in papers
-
WBJEE Score
-
Rank
-
Qualifying Marks (Cutoff) for each category
