WBJEE ANM GNM Result 2025 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Download WBJEE ANM GNM Rank Card PDF - Link Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2025 on its official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam, conducted on October 19, 2025, in a single shift from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m.

WBJEEB will conduct OMR-based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2025 and counselling for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2025-26.

WBJEE ANM & GNM 2025 Result

As per the latest update, WBJEE released the ANM & GNM results for various programs. The students can check their WBJEE ANM GNM Result on the official website of the WBJEE- wbjee.ac.in.