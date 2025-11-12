Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
WBJEE ANM GNM Result 2025 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Download WBJEE ANM GNM Rank Card PDF - Link Here

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 12, 2025, 16:44 IST

WBJEE ANM GNM Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2025 shortly on its official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Check the latest updates and get the direct link and steps to download the ANM GNM Result.

WBJEE ANM GNM Result 2025

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2025 on its official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam, conducted on October 19, 2025, in a single shift from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. 

WBJEEB will conduct OMR-based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2025 and counselling for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2025-26.

WBJEE ANM & GNM 2025 Result

As per the latest update, WBJEE released the ANM & GNM results for various programs. The students can check their WBJEE ANM GNM Result on the official website of the WBJEE- wbjee.ac.in.

WBJEE Result 2025 Login Link

Click here

How to Check WBJEE Results 2025

Candidates can check their WBJEE results for various courses online at the official website of the WBJEE. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE- wbjee.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Results for October, November 2025 Exams’ option and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and click on Proceed.

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Details Mentioned on WBJEE 2025 Rank Card

The WBJEE Rank Card 2025 will include the following details:

  • Name of Candidate

  • Registration Number

  • Marks obtained in papers

  • WBJEE Score 

  • Rank

  • Qualifying Marks (Cutoff) for each category

