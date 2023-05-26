WBJEE Toppers List 2023: Md Sahil Akhtar Secures First Rank, Check Top 10 Rank Holders of West Bengal Joint Entrance Here

WBJEE Toppers List 2023: WBJEEB has announced the result for West Bengal JEE today at wbjeeb.nic.in. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.4%. Candidates can check the names of top 10 rank holders in WBJEE. Check toppers list here

WBJEE Toppers List 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), in a press conference announced the results of WBJEE at 2:30 pm. Candidates can check their scorecard on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. According to the board's announcements, the topper from West Bengal JEE is Md Sahil Akhtar a student from DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata.

As per media reports, a total of 1,24,919 candidates appeared in WBJEE 2023 which included 91,974 males, 52,944 females and 1 transgender candidate. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.4%.

WBJEE Toppers List 2023

This time, Md Sahil Akhtar from DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata has secured the first rank in WBJEE 2023. The second and third rank has been obtained by Sohom Das and Sara Mukherjee, respectively. Check the names of top 10 rank holders below:

Ranks WBJEE toppers name School/College 1 Mohammad Sahil Akhtar DPS Ruby Park, Calcutta 2 Soham Das DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata 3 Sara Mukherjee Bankura Banga Vidyalaya 4 Souhardya Dandapat Medinipur Collegiate School 5 Ayan Goswami Hemshila Model School, Durgapur 6 Aritra Ombudh Dutta Narayan School, Sodpur 7 Kintan Saha Ma Bharati Senior Secondary School, Kota, Rajasthan 8 Sagnik Nandi Bankura District School 9 Raktim Kundu Disha Delphi Public School, Kota, Rajasthan 10 Sriraj Chandra Holy Angels School, Katwa

WBJEE Toppers List 2023, Education Minister Bratya Basu Congratulated Students

পশ্চিমবঙ্গ জয়েন্ট এন্ট্রান্স পরীক্ষা ২০২৩-এর ফল প্রকাশিত হলো আজ। ৯৭ হাজার ৫২৪ জন পরীক্ষার্থীর মধ্যে সাফল্যের হার ৯৯.৪%। সফল ছাত্রছাত্রীদের আমি আন্তরিক অভিনন্দন এবং শুভেচ্ছা জানাই। তোমাদের সোনালী ভবিষ্যৎ হোক, স্বপ্নকে ছুঁয়ে আসুক তোমাদের জীবন, মানুষের মতো মানুষ হও। — Bratya Basu (@basu_bratya) May 26, 2023

WBJEE Result 2023

Those who have appeared for the exams have to use their application number and password as login credentials to check their WBJEE result 2023. It must be noted that all the shortlisted candidates have to further appear for the WBJEE counselling 2023. In case two or more applicants score the same marks in the WBJEE result, the admission authority will use a tie-breaking policy for the final selection.

Also Read: WBJEE Result 2023 Declared: Check Steps to Access, Tie-Breaking Rules Here