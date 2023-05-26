WBJEE Toppers List 2023: Md Sahil Akhtar Secures First Rank, Check Top 10 Rank Holders of West Bengal Joint Entrance Here

WBJEE Toppers List 2023: WBJEEB has announced the result for West Bengal JEE today at wbjeeb.nic.in. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.4%. Candidates can check the names of top 10 rank holders in WBJEE. Check toppers list here 

WBJEE Toppers List 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), in a press conference announced the results of WBJEE at 2:30 pm. Candidates can check their scorecard on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. According to the board's announcements, the topper from West Bengal JEE is Md Sahil Akhtar a student from DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata. 

As per media reports, a total of 1,24,919 candidates appeared in WBJEE 2023 which included 91,974 males, 52,944 females and 1 transgender candidate. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.4%.

   WBJEE Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

This time, Md Sahil Akhtar from DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata has secured the first rank in WBJEE 2023. The second and third rank has been obtained by Sohom Das and Sara Mukherjee, respectively. Check the names of top 10 rank holders below: 

Ranks

WBJEE toppers name

School/College

1

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar

DPS Ruby Park, Calcutta

2

Soham Das

DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata

3

Sara Mukherjee

Bankura Banga Vidyalaya

4

Souhardya Dandapat

Medinipur Collegiate School

5

Ayan Goswami

Hemshila Model School, Durgapur

6

Aritra Ombudh Dutta

Narayan School, Sodpur

7

Kintan Saha

Ma Bharati Senior Secondary School, Kota, Rajasthan

8

Sagnik Nandi

Bankura District School

9

Raktim Kundu

Disha Delphi Public School, Kota, Rajasthan

10

Sriraj Chandra

Holy Angels School, Katwa

WBJEE Toppers List 2023, Education Minister Bratya Basu Congratulated Students

 

WBJEE Result 2023 

Those who have appeared for the exams have to use their application number and password as login credentials to check their WBJEE result 2023. It must be noted that all the shortlisted candidates have to further appear for the WBJEE counselling 2023. In case two or more applicants score the same marks in the WBJEE result, the admission authority will use a tie-breaking policy for the final selection.

