WBP Constable Final Result 2020 Update: Check Details Here

WBP Constable Final Result 2020: West Bengal Police had conducted the final written exam for the Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2020 on 22 May 2022 (Sunday). Participants are, now, waiting for the WBP Constable Result. WBP Constable Result will be available on the official website of WBPSC i.e.wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in. The candidates can check WBP Constable Final Result Updates by visiting the official websites. They can also go through the provided links for updates.

WBP Constable Result Update

WBP Website

A limited number of candidates will be called for Interviews in accordance with merit. In the Interview, the general awareness and suitability of the candidate for public service will be tested.

On the basis of the marks obtained in the Final Written Examination and the Interview, a merit list of the provisionally selected candidates will be prepared by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. Candidates’ ability to speak in Bengali will also be tested.

The police had invited the applications for recruitment of 7440 Constable and 1192 Lady Constable.

How to Download WBP Constable Final Result 2020 ?