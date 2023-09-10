WBP Lady Constable 2023 Answer Key: Download PDF for Sep 10, 2023 Exam

WB Police Lady Constable Answer Key 2023:West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is, soon, releasing the answer key of the exam conducted on 10 September for the post of Lady Constable. The exam was conducted for a total of 1335 vacancies. The candidates who have attended this exam can check the expected answer key, question papers and other information here.
The exam consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions of one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks. The language of the paper was Bengali and Nepali.
WBP Lady Constable Answer Key 2023
The answer key will be published in PDF. The link to download the answer key PDF is expected in the month of October or November 2023.
WB Police Lady Constable Answer Key Objection
WBPRB will invite candidates to raise objections against the answer key, if any. Those who find any mistake can submit their representation along with valid proof within 7 days of releasing the answer key. The objection can be raised via email or any other mode which shall be notified in the answer key PDF.
WBP Lady Constable Question Paper
The board will also upload the question papers of the exam along with the answer key. The candidates can match the answer with the question paper carefully.
WBPRB Lady Constable Answer Key Overview
|
Exam Authority
|
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board
|
Post Name
|
Lady Constable
|
Total Vacancies
|
1335
|
Exam Name
|
West Bengal Police Lady Constable Exam 2023
|
West Bengal Police Lady Constable Exam Date 2023
|
10 September 2023
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Qualifying Marks
|
40% Marks
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
PET/PMT
Document Verification
|
WBPRB website
|
prb.wb.gov.in
How to Download the answer key of West Bengal Lady Constable exam?
Candidates can follow the given steps o download the WB Police Lady Constable Answer Key 2023 from the website of the Board
Step 1: Go to the official website - wbpolice.gov.in.
Step 2: Visit the “Recruitment” tab available on the homepage
Step 3: You will find the answer key PDF, click on the link
Step 4: Download the WB Police Lady Constable Answer Key PDF link,
Step 5: Check the answers and the answer key PDF.
The candidates who will clear the exam will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
