WBPCB Admit Card 2020-21 for JEE, JEA, Clerk and Other Posts to Release Today @wbpcb.gov.in, Check Details Here

WBPCB Admit Card 2020-21: West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) will release the admit card of CBT (Computer Based Test) for the post of Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE), Junior Environmental Engineer (JEE), Junior Environmental Assistant (JEA), Environmental Analyst, Senior Accounts Clerk,Accounts Clerk and Laboratory Assistant today i.e. on 11 January 2021, as per information brochure released. WBPCB Admit Card Download Link will be available on the website www.wbpcb.gov.in/notices. No Admit Card will be sent by post/email.

The candidates should carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity card in original such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead/ Photo identity proof issued by a People's Representative on official letterhead/ valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised college / university/ eAadhar card/Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity card with photograph

WBPCB Exam is scheduled to be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 ,30 and 31January 2021 at Kolkata, Siliguri, Durgapur, Kharagpur,Malda, Baharampur, Burdwan, Bankura, Asansol and some others (if required).

WBPCB Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in Online mode.There will be 90 questions of 90 marks (1 mark for each questions). The duration of the exam is 90 minutes (1 hour and 30 min). There will be a negative marking of 25% for each wrong. answer.

WBPCB Result 2020-21

WBPCB Result will be announced on 07 February 2021. Candidates who would qualify in the online exam shall be called for next stage of recruitment i.e. Interview/ Personality Test/ viva-voce Test of 10 marks.

WBPCB Interview Round is scheduled to be held from 15 to 19 February 2021.

In case of any problem in downloading of e-Admit Card, queries may be made through e-mail at wbpcb.exam@gmail.com.

WBPCB Exam Date Notice

WBPCB Recruitment Notification PDF