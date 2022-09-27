WBPSC Interview Schedule 2022 (Out) for AE/Principal Posts at wbpsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

West Bengal PSC has released the interview schedule/admit card update for the post of Assistant Engineer and Others on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

WBPSC AE Principal Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released short notice regarding the interview schedule/admit card update for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) and Principal posts on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for the above posts from 17 October 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have shortlisted for the interview round for the above posts can check the WBPSC AE Principal Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

You can download directly the WBPSC AE Principal Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update from the official website given below.

Direct Link to Download: WBPSC AE Principal Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update





As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the Assistant Engineer

(Mechanical /Electrical) in the West Bengal Public Health Engineering service on 17/18/19/20 October 2022. The document verification will be conducted on 11-14 October 2022. Commission will release the Admit Card for the Assistant Engineer post on 10 October 2022 on its official website.

The interview for the Principal for Govt. Teachers Training Colleges (B.ED/M.ED.Programme) will be held on 20th October, 2022 and Admit Card will be released on 13 October 2022.

Interview for the post of Principal for Govt. Teachers Training Colleges (B.P.ED. /M.P.ED. Programme) is scheduled on 21th October 2022 and candidates can download their Admit Card from 14 October 2022 from the official website.

Candidates can download the WBPSC AE Principal Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC AE Principal Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps