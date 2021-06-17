WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Director of Horticulture Post @wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the online interview schedule for the post of Assistant Director of Horticulture on its official website -pscwbapplication.in.

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the online interview schedule for the post of Assistant Director of Horticulture. Commission will conduct the online interview for Assistant Director of Horticulture from 28 June onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test round for Assistant Director of Horticulture against Advt. no. 4(1)/2020 can download the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for Assistant Director of Horticulture post from 28 June to 9 July 2021 in online mode.

All the candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the post of Assistant Director of Horticulture under the Department of Food Processing Industries & Horticulture, Govt. of West Bengal vide Commission's Advt. no. 4(1)/2020 can check their roll number wise schedule and interview timing.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has also released the Marks obtained by the last candidate in each category for the post of Assistant Director of Horticulture. As per the cut off marks displayed by the WBPSC, UR-47.33, OBC-A- 25.33,OBC-B- 36.33, SC-3, ST: 31.67,PD(HI)- 22.33,PD(LD/CP)-17.33 and PD(B/LV)-17.00.

Candidates can check the details WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Director Post