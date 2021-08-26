WBPSC Audit & Account Service Answer Key 2021 Out @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Prelims Revised Keys Download Link Here

WBPSC Audit & Account Service Revised Answer Key on the official website of WBPSC i.e. wbpsc.gov.in. Check Details Here

WBPSC Audit & Account Service Prelims Answer Key 2021: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the answer key of the prelims exam for Audit and Accounts Service. Candidates who appeared in the exam on 07 August 2021 can download WBPSC Answer Key from the official website of WBPSC i.e. wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Prelims Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

Earlier, WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Answer Key was released on 10 August 2021 and the objections were invited till 14 August 2021.

The candidates can check their probable WBPSC Audit & Accounts Result with the help of revised answer key.

Candidates who pass the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam followed by interview round.

How to Download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Revised Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in Click on the link ‘REVISED ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL AUDIT & ACCOUNTS SERVICE (PRELI.) EXAMINATION, 2020 ADVERTISEMENT NO. 17/2020’ Download WBPSC Answer Key PDF Check revised answer key of MCQ Paper of the Examination

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Exam 2020 is being conducted to fill up 50 vacancies under advertisement number 17/2020.