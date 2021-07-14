WBPSC Prelims Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Audit and Accounts Service @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the prelims exam schedule for West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check details here.

WBPSC Prelims Exam Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the prelims exam schedule for Audit and Accounts Service post. Commission has also released the Admit Card downloading date for e West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2020.

All candidates who have applied for West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 can check the WBPSC Prelims Exam Schedule 2021 on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 on 7th August, 2021 (Saturday).

Candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 should note that exam will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM simultaneously at Kolkata and Darjeeling centres.

Candidates should note that they can download their e-Admit Cards for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 from the Commission’s website at https:// wbpsc.gov.in from 28.07.2021.

All such candidates who have to appear for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination can check the WBPSC Prelims Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

