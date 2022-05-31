WBPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2022 To Release Today: WBCS Prelims Exam on 19 June

WBPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2022: Public Service Commission, West Bengal is all set to release the admit card for WBCS Prelims Exam 2022 today i.e. on 31 May 2022. The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be conducted on 19 June 2022 (Sunday) at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M. Candidates who have applied for WBPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2022 are required to download WBPSC Admit Card through online mode only from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with the proof of any photo identity such as Madhyamik or equivalent certificate bearing photograph or Passport or PAN Card or AADHAAR Card or EPIC(Voter Identity) Card or Driving License and the printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination.

WBPSC Civil Service Exam Pattern

WBPSC Civil Service Preliminary Exam will consist of only one paper, viz., a paper on “General Studies”. The paper will include questions covering the following fields of knowledge:

Topics Marks Questions Time English Composition 25 25 2 and half hours General Science 25 25 Current events of National & International Importance 25 25 History of India 25 25 Geography of India with special reference to West Bengal 25 25 Indian Polity and Economy 25 25 Indian National Movement 25 25 General Mental Ability 25 25 Total 200 200

The standard of the paper will be of the level of knowledge as expected of a graduate of any faculty of a recognized University.

WBPSC Civil Service Result 2022

The commission will prepare a list the candidates who would be eligible to appear for the mains exam.

WBPSC Civil Service Selection Process 2022

A number of candidates to be selected on the results of the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the WBPSC Civil Service Main Examination and a number of candidates to be selected on the results of the Main Examination will be called to appear at the WBPSC Civil Service Interview Round.

The marks obtained in Preliminary Examination by the candidates will not be considered for final selection. The Final Merit List will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Main Examination and Personality Test taken together.

The candidates should take a printout of the e-Admit Card (i.e. Hard Copy) well in advance to avoid the last-minute rush. A soft copy of the Admit Card will not be accepted at the Venue of examination. In case any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card is noted or any difficulty in downloading of Admit Card is faced by the candidates, the same may be brought to the notice of the Commission’s office immediately through the Commission’s helpdesk.

Those who qualify the all stages of the selection will be recruited for Group A Posts under West Bengal Civil Service (Executive), ) Assistant Commissioner of Revenue in the integrated West Bengal Revenue Service, West Bengal Co-operative Service, West Bengal Labour Service, West Bengal Food and Supplies Service, West Bengal Employment Service [Except the post of Employment Officer (Technical)], Group B Posts under West Bengal Police Service, Group C Posts for Superintendent, District Correctional Home / Deputy Superintendent, Central Correctional Home, Joint Block Development Officer, Deputy Assistant Director of Consumer Affairs and Fair Business Practices, West Bengal Junior Social Welfare Service, West Bengal Subordinate Land Revenue Service, Grade-I, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer, Registrar/Joint Registrar, Assistant Canal Revenue Officer and Chief Controller of Correctional Services and for Group D Posts for Inspector of Co-operative Societie, Panchayat Development Officer and Rehabilitation Officer.