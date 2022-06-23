WBPSC Civil Services (Exe) Prelims Answer Key 2022 (Out)@wbpsc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till July 04

West Bengal PSC has released the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Prelims) Examination Answer Key on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Know process to raise objections.

WBPSC Civil Services (Exe.) Prelims Answer Key 2022 : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Prelims) Examination Answer Key on its official website. Candidates appeared in the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Prelims) Examination can download the answer key available on the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.

It is noted Commission had conducted the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Prelims) Examination on 19 June 2022. Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for the same on its official website. The PDF for the total 200 questions related to West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Prelims) Examination against Advt. No. 2/2022 is available on its official website.

Candidates can download the WBPSC Civil Services (Exe.) Prelims Answer Key 2022 and compare the same compare the answer keys with the question papers carefully and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number of Question regarding which they had any doubt.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any by accessing the link athttps://wbpsc.gov.in/ and populating the relevant details between 28th June to 4th July, 2022. Objections raised in online mode will be considered and you can download the WBPSC Civil Services (Exe.) Prelims Answer Key 2022 which will guide you the process to raise objections for the same.

How to Download WBPSC Civil Services (Exe.) Prelims Answer Key 2022 Check Steps