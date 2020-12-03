WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2020 Out @wbpsc.gov.in: Download WB Part 2 Call Letter @pscwbapplication.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download WBPSC Clerkship Part 2 Admit Card from official website .i.e. pscwbapplication.in or wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download PSC Clerkship Type 2 Admit, directly, through the link:

WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card Download Link

How to Download WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of WB PSC - pscwbapplication.in Click on the link - 'CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION (PART -II), 2019 (Advertisement no. 5 / 2019)', given under 'Admit Card' Tab at the left corner of the homepage Now, enter your 'Enrolment No' or ''Name' and 'Date of Birth' Click on 'Search' Button Download WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card

The mains exam (PART 2) for the post of Clerkship Posts is scheduled to be held on 06 December 2020 (Sunday) from 11 AM to 12 PM.

WBPSC Clerkship Part 2 Exam Pattern:

WBPSC Clerkship mains exam will have conventional type questions on:

Subject Marks Time Group A - English 50 1 Hour Group B - Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali 50 Total 100

WBPSC Clerkship Part 2 Syllabus:

Group-A English:

Drafting of a report in English from points or materials supplied

Condensing of a prose passage (Summary/Precis)

Translation from Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali, as the case may be, into English

Group-B Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali:

Drafting of a report from points or materials supplied

Condensing of a prose passage (summary or précis)

Translation from English into Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali, as the case may be ;

WBPSC Clerkship 2020 Exam was held on 25 January 2020. A total of A total of 66491 candidates are qualified to appear for WBPSC Clerk Part 2 Exam 2019.

Selected candidates shall be appointed as Lower Division Assistant or Lower Division Clerk and posts similar to that of lower division assistant or lower division clerk in the Secretariat, Directorates, District Offices.

WBPSC Clerkship Part 2 Admit Card and Exam Notice