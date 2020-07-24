WBPSC Clerkship Result 2019-20 Out @pscwbapplication.in, 66491 Candidates Qualified, Download PSC Clerk Result and Check Cut-Off

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2019-20: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the result of the the exam for Clerkship Posts. All such candidates who have appeared in WBPC Clerkship Exam 2020 can download their PSC Clerk Result through the official website of WBPSC Clerk Result from the official website .i.e. pscwbapplication.in.

WBPSC Clerk Result PDF Link is also given below. The candidates can check the list of roll number of selected candidates, arranged in ascending order, through the link. They can check their roll number on WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2019.

WBPSC Clerk Result Download

A total of 66491 candidates are qualified in the WBPSC Clerk Exam 2019. All shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for WBPSC Clerkship 2 Exam.WBPSC Clerkship Paper 2 is a descriptive type test.

WBPSC Clerk Cut-off Marks

Along with the result, the commission has announced the cut-off marks of each category:

Category Marks UR 65.00 OBC A 43.00 OBC B 56.33 SC 48.67 SC (LD&CP) 5.33 ST 29.67 PH (LV) 0.33 PH (HI) 0.33 PH(LD&CP) 26.67 Ex Serviceman 1.33 MSP 0.33

How to Download WBPSC Clerk Result 2020?

Go to the Official Website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbonline.gov.in

Click the link 'LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR CLERKSHIP (PART-II) EXAMINATION, 2019 ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE PART-I OF THE SAID EXAMINATION CONDUCTED ON 25/01/2020 (ADVT. NO. 05/2019) ARRANGED IN ASCENDING ORDER OF ROLL NUMBERS', available on the Home Page

By clicking on the link, you can access WBPSC Clerkship Result in PDF form

Check the WBPSC Clerk Selected Candidates List

WBPSC Clerkship 2020 Exam was held on 25 January 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Forenoon Shift) & 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Afternoon Shist). The recruitment is being made to the posts of Lower Division Assistant or Lower Division Clerk and posts similar to that of lower division assistant or lower division clerk in the Secretariat, Directorates, District Offices