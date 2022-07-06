WBPSC Exam Schedule 2022 (Released) for Scientific Officer and Others @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket Update

West Bengal PSC has released screening test schedule for Junior Scientific Officer and Assistant Engineer posts on its official website- wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a notice regarding the conduct of screening test for Junior Scientific Officer and Assistant Engineer (Agri - Electrical) posts.



You can download the WBPSC Exam Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for the Junior Scientific Officer in W.B.G.S. under the Department of Science & Technology and Biotechnology against Advertisement No 14/2020 on 20th August, 2022 (Saturday).

The screening test for Assistant Engineer (Agri - Electrical) (Advt no-37(2) / 2019) in the West Bengal Service of Agricultural Engineers will be conducted on 11th September 2022 from 10.00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Exam for Assistant Engineer (Agri – Irrigation) in the West Bengal Service of Agricultural Engineers against Advt No-37(1)/2019 will also be conducted on 11th September, 2022 (Sunday) from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Candidates should note that they can download their Admit card from the official website on and from the 13 August, 2022 (Saturday) onwards for Junior Scientific Officer posts Adv. No. 14/2020. Again, they can download the Admit Card for Assistant Engineer posts (for Adv. No. 37(1) & (2)/2019) from 4th September (Sunday) onwards.

How to Download WBPSC Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps