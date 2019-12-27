WBPSC IDO Answer Key 2019 Released @pscwbapplication.in, Download Here

WBPSC IDO Answer Key 2019: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key of preliminary screening test for the post of Industrial Development Officer (IDO). Candidates can download WBPSC IDO Prelims Answer Key from official website www.pscwbapplication.in.

WBPSC IDO Answer Key 2019 Link is given below. Candidates can also check the series wise answer key through the pdf link below.

WBPSC IDO Answer Key Download PDF

Candidate can also send objections/representation, if any, by e-mail to response.answerkey.pscwb@gmail.com within 7 days from the date of publication of this notice i.e. (03 January 2020). As per the official notice “All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission, through email at response.answerkey.pscwb@gmail.com within 7 (seven) days from the date of publication of this notice”.

WBPSC IDO Exam was conducted on 22 December 2020.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had invited applications for recruitment 118 post of Industrial Development Officer in the directorate of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises, Govt. of West Bengal.

