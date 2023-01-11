WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023: Notification Out @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Salary And How To Apply

WBPSC has invited online application for the 29 Civil Judge (Jr. Divn.) Posts on its official website. Check WBPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published notification for the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2022 on its official website. A total of 29 vacancies are to be filled through the WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Job Notification under Pay Scale Rs.27,700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770/- (Pre-revised).

Interested and eligible candidates can submitted their application through online mode on or before 31 January 2023.



Notification Details WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt No: 19/2022

Important Date WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Closing date for submission of online application : 31 January, 2023

Closing date for submission of fees through online : 31 January 2023

Closing date for submission of fees through offline : 1st February 2023

Vacancy Details WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Civil Judge (Jr. Divn.)-29

Eligibility Criteria WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

(i) A citizen of India or such a person of other nationality as declared eligible by Government of India;

(ii) A degree in Law from any University or Institution affiliated to any University recognized by the State Government or the Central Government;

(iii) Enrolment as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India on the date of advertisement for the examination; (iv) Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali) – vide Finance Department’s Notification No.1243-F(P) dated 02.03.2016.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/educational qualification/salary and other updates for the post.

WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF







Selection Process For WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Applying candidates should note that the W.B.J.S. Examination 2022 will be held in three successive stages-

(i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type),

(ii) Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written) and

(iii) Personality Test.

Candidates qualified in the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Final Examination and those selected on the results of the Final Examination will be called to appear at the Personality Test.

How To Apply WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through official website on or before 31January 2023 upto 3:00 pm.