WBPSC LDA Result 2020 Announced @pscwbonline.gov.in, WBPSC LDA Interview from 25 March

WBPSC LDA Result 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result of the exam for the post of Livestock Development Assistant (LDA). All such candidates who have appeared in WBPSC LDA Exam can download WB LDA Result on WBPSC official website www.pscwbonline.gov.in.

WBPSC LDA Result PDF Link is also given below. Candidates can check the roll numbers of selected candidates through the link.

WBPSC LDA Result Download PDF 2020

Shortlisted candidates whose roll number is available in the list will now appear for Interview Round. WBPSC LDA Interview for will commence on & from 25 March 2020.

How to Download WBPSC LDA Result 2020?

Go to official website of WBPSC www.pscwbonline.gov.in Click on “PROVISIONAL LIST WITH ROLL NUMBERS OF CANDIDATES TO BE CALLED TO INTERVIEW TO THE POST OF LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT IN THE DIRECTORATE OF ANIMAL RESOURCES AND ANIMAL HEALTH UNDER ANIMAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT ( ADVT NO. 11/2019)”, given on the home page WBPSC LDA Result PDF will open Check roll number of selected candidate Take a print out of the result for future use

WBPSC Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) exam was conducted on 29 September 2019 and the admit card for the same was available from 19 September. The recruitment is being done for 200 Livestock Development Assistant Posts in the directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health under Animal Resources Development Department against Advertisement number 11/2019.

Finally shortlisted candidates will get pay as-(P.B. – 2) Rs. 5,400/- - Rs. 25,200/- with Grade Pay Rs. 2,600/-








