WBPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Audit & Accounts Service @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WBPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for Audit and Accounts Service post on its website. All candidates who have qualified for mains exam for Audit and Accounts Service can check the mains exam schedule for Audit & Accounts Service on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the mains exam for Audit and Accounts Service post from 27 February 2021 onwards. Exam for English Essay, Precis Writing &Composition will be conducted in first sittings on 27 February 2021. Exam for paper II i.e. for the subjects Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali Essay, Precis Writing & Composition will be held in second sittings on 27 February 2021.

Paper III for the subject General Knowledge & Current Affairs and Paper IV for Business Mathematics & Statistics will be held on 28 February 2021. Paper V for Auditing subject will be held on 01 March 2021.

Exam for Optional Paper i.e. Group A including Macroeconomics and Public Finance / Indian Financial System /Economic Principles and Indian Economic Problems will be held on 03 March 2021.

Optional paper Group B for the subject Business Regulatory Framework /Cost and Management Accounting /Advanced Accountancy will be conducted on 04 March 2021.

Optional Paper Group C for the subject including Business Management / Direct and Indirect taxation /Information Technology & its application in Business will be conducted on 05 March 2021.

All such candidates qualified for the Mains Exam for Audit and Accounts Service can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of WBPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

