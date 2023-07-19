WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Director Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

WBPSC has invited online applications for the 122 Assistant Director Posts on its official website. Check WBPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WBPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications for the 122 posts of Assistant Director of Agriculture on its official website. The registration process for the WBPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification recruitment drive will start on July 25, 2023 and will conclude on August 17, 2023.



The Commission has uploaded the indicative advertisement for the recruitment of the above posts on its official website. The detailed information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, closing date etc. will be available in the Commission’s website at: https:// wbpsc.gov.in on and

from July 20, 2023.



WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 25, 2023

Closing date of application: August 17, 2023

Closing date for submission of fees through off-line: August 18, 2023





WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Director of Agriculture-122



WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The Commission will upload the detailed information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, closing date and others on its official website on and from July 20, 2023. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



How To Download: WBPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website i.e. West Bengal Public Service Commission- https:// wbpsc.gov.in on Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link-‘Notification for recruitment of Assistant Director of Agriculture' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.



WBPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF



WBPSC Recruitment 2023 : How To Apply

Applications for these posts can be submitted through online mode with the Commission’s website https:// wbpsc.gov.in from July 25 to August 17, 2023 onwards. Before applying for the post, candidates are required to enroll themselves as per ‘ONE TIME ENROLLMENT’ scheme through the same website.

Those who have already made enrollment through the same website (i.e.https:// wbpsc.gov.in,) need not enroll once again. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.