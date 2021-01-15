WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Research Investigator Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

WBPSC Research Investigator Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for Research Investigator post against Advt. No 2/2018 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Research Investigator post can check the details schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the Interview for Research Investigator post from 28 January 2021 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified for the post of Research Investigator in the Cultural Research Institute under Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of W.B. in the W.B.G.S can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website.

Candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Research Investigator post should note that commission will upload the Admit Card for Interview for Research Investigator Post. Candidates can download their Interview Call letter from 20 January 2021 from the official website.

Candidates can check the details of the time of interview/reporting time with their Roll Numbers as available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Research Investigator Post



How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Research Investigator Post