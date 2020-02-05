WBPSC Supervisor Mains Exam Date 2020 Announced @pscwbonline, Check Details Here

WBPSC Supervisor Mains Exam Date 2020 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Mains Exam date for the Female Supervisor posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Mains exam for the Supervisor posts can check the exam date from the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) - pscwbonline.

According to the short notification released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), the ICDS(Supervisor) Main Exam against (Advt. no-8/2019) will be conducted on 25 &26 April 2020. You can check the Exam Scheduled Released by the Commission in which all the exam dates have been notified.

All the candidates who have qualified the ICDS Supervisor Prelims Exam will appear in the Mains exam for these posts. It has been said earlier that the mains written examination will be Conventional Type.

It is noted that earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had notified for the recruitment of 2954 vacancies of Supervisor (Female only) of ICDS, 2019 under the Department Of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal. A number of candidates were applied for this recruitment drive launched in the state.

Direct link for WBPSC Supervisor Mains Exam Date 2020



WBPSC Supervisor Mains Exam Date 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website i.e-pscwbonline.

Go to the Latest Advertisements / Announcement section available on the home page.

Click on the link "SCHEDULE OF FORTHCOMING EXAMINATIONS" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the calendar of exam in which you can check the exam dates for WBPSC Supervisor Mains Exam.

Take Print Out of the exam schedule and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) for latest updates regarding the Female Supervisor posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.