WBPSC Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak Admit Card 2020 Released @pscwbapplication.in, Download Here

WBPSC Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the admit card of screening test for the post of Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak. Candidates can download WBPSC Admit Card from the official website i.e. pscwbapplication.in or wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can download WBPSC Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak Exam Admit Card, directly, through the link:

WBPSC Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak Admit Card Admit Card Download Link

The exam is schedule to be held on 27 December 2020 (Sunday) from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. There will be 100 objective type questions of 100 marks on English, General Studies & Current Affairs, Arithmetic and Mensuration and General Science with emphasis on Life Science. Each question carries 1 mark. There will be negative marking for wrong answer.



How to Download WBPSC Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak Admit Card 2020 ?

