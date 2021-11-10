Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021 Out for Civil Service (Exe) Exam @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final mains answer key for the West Bengal Civil Service Mains Exam2020 on its official website -wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

Created On: Nov 10, 2021 13:08 IST
WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021
WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021

WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final mains answer key for the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination, 2020. 
All such candidates who have appeared in the mains exam for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc can check the mains answer key available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.

The PDF of the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination, 2020 for various Papers including III/IV/V/VI on its official website. It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has conducted the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination on 29 August 2021.

Earlier Commission had uploaded the answer keys of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination, 2020 for Papers including III/IV/V/VI.  and also demanded the objections from the candidates. Now Commission has uploaded the final answer keys to the MCQ Papers of the Examination for information and guidance of the candidates. 

You can download the WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021 from the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021-PAPER-III

Direct Link to Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021-PAPER-IV

Direct Link to Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021-PAPER-V

Direct Link to Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021-PAPER-VI

Process to Download: WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021

  1. Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on ‘ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC.(MAIN) EXAMINATION,2020 (PAPER-III/IV/V/VI ) [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 22/2019] flashing under what’s a new section on the homepage.
  3. You will be redirected to the new page where you will get the PDF of various papers.
  4. Download Set Wise WBPSCWBCS 2020 Mains Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Take Free Online West Bengal PCS (WBPSC) 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.