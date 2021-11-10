WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021 Out for Civil Service (Exe) Exam @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final mains answer key for the West Bengal Civil Service Mains Exam2020 on its official website -wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final mains answer key for the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination, 2020.

All such candidates who have appeared in the mains exam for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc can check the mains answer key available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.

The PDF of the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination, 2020 for various Papers including III/IV/V/VI on its official website. It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has conducted the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination on 29 August 2021.

Earlier Commission had uploaded the answer keys of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination, 2020 for Papers including III/IV/V/VI. and also demanded the objections from the candidates. Now Commission has uploaded the final answer keys to the MCQ Papers of the Examination for information and guidance of the candidates.

You can download the WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021 from the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021-PAPER-III



Direct Link to Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021-PAPER-IV



Direct Link to Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021-PAPER-V



Direct Link to Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021-PAPER-VI





Process to Download: WBPSC WBCS Mains Final Answer Key 2021