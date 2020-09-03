WBSEDCL Medical Exam Schedule 2020 Announced for Asst Engineer (Electrical) Posts @wbsedcl.in, Check Details

WBSEDCL Medical Exam Schedule 2020: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has released the Medical Exam Schedule for the posts of Assistant Engineer (AE) (Electrical) Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the AE Medical Test can check the Schedule available on the official website of WBSEDCL- www.wbsedcl.in.

As per the short notification released by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, the Medical Examination (Phase II) will be conducted from 15 September to 24 September 2020. Candidates can check the details schedule for the Medical Exam with the Roll Number/Name as displayed on the official website.

Notification further says," The Pre-Employment Medical Examination for all shortlisted candidates is now being scheduled in phases owing to the current pandemic situation and state lockdown on various dates. In the 2nd phase 96 no. of candidates as per the shortlisted list are hereby scheduled to appear for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination as per dates mentioned at-Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI),7/2, Diamond Harbour Road, Kol-700027."

Shortlisted candidates should note that they will have to submit all the essential documents mentioned in the notification at Calcutta Medical Research Institutes (CMRI) or send/through courier/speed post positively. Candidates who have to appear for the Medical Examination can check the short notification available on the official website of WBSEDCL. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

