WCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Mining Sirdar & Surveyor @westerncoal.in

WCL Recruitment 2023: Western Coalfields Ltd is hiring 135 Mining Sirdar & Surveyor. Check Notification, Vacnacy, Eligibility, How to Apply, Selection Criteria and Other Details Here.

WCL Recruitment 2023: Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), on 19 Jan, published a notification for recruitment to the post of Mining Sirdar & Surveyor. The vacancies shall be filled in Technical & Supervisory Grade C and in Technical & Supervisory Grade B under Under Ground Coal Mines and Open case Mines spread over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

WCL Online Registration Process will commence on 21 January 2023. The candidates are required to apply online on or before 10 February 2023. Before submitting the application, the candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility and other norms mentioned in the advertisement.

WCL Recruutment 2023 Overview

Organization Name Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) Name of the Post Mining Sirdar & Surveyor Number of Vacancies 135 Selection Process Written Exam Application Process Online Website westerncoal.in

WCL Recruitment 2023 Notification

The candidates can check the details regarding WCL Recruitment 2023 including the number of vacant positions, minimum qualifications and other important information in the PDF link.

WCL Notification Download Click Here

WCL Important Dates 2023

Starting Date of Online Application 21 Jan 2023 Last Date of Online Application 10 Feb 2023 WCL Exam Date to be announced

WCL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancies Mining Sirdar 107 Surveyor 28

WCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Mining Sirdar in T & S Grade C - 10th passed. Valid Mining Sirdar Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS or Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying; Overman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS; Valid Gas Testing Certificate issued by DGMS; Valid First Aid Certificate.

Surveyor (Mining) in T & S Grade B - Matriculation and Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS or Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying and Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS.

WCL Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

WCL Recruitment 2023 Salary

Mining Sirdar: Rs. 31852.56 per month

Surveyor (Mining): Rs. 34391.65 per month

WCL Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

Applicants will be called for a written exam. The written exam will have 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes.

How to apply for WCL Recruitment 2023 ?



Candidates can follow the steps as mentioned below to complete the registration process

Step 1: Go to the official website of WCL

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ - ‘Online Application’ for the post of Mining Sirdar in Technical & Supervisory Group C and Surveyor (Mining) in Technical & Supervisory Grade B’

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’

Step 4: After registration, login into your account

Step 5: Fill in your details, upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the Application Fee and upload a copy of the Demand Draft as proof

Step 7: Check all the details and click on ‘Submit’

Step 8: Take a print out of the application form

Application Fee:

UR/OBC/EWS - Rs. 1180/-

SC/ST/PWD/ESM - No Fee