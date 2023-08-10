WCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Trade Apprentice Posts at westerncoal.in, Download PDF

WCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has invited online applications for the 875 posts of Trade Apprentice on its official website. These positions are available in various trades including Fitter, Electrician, Wireman, Turner and others.
The registration process for the WCL Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on September 1, 2023 and will conclude on August September 16, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including ITI in concerned Trades with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
WCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: September 1, 2023
- Closing date of application: September 16, 2023
WCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Total Posts-875
- For ITI Pass Trade Apprentice
- Number of Posts-815
- For Fresher Trade Apprentice
- Number of Posts-60
WCL Educational Qualification 2023
- COPA ITI in COPA trade (NCVT/SCVT)
- Fitter-ITI in Fitter trade (NCVT/SCVT)
- ElectricianITI in Electrician trade (NCVT/SCVT)
- Welder (GAS & Electric)-ITI in Welder (Gas. & Electric) trade (NCVT/SCVT)
- Surveyor-ITI in Surveyor trade (NCVT/SCVT)
- Mechanic DieselITI in Mechanic Diesel trade (NCVT/SCVT)
- Wireman ITI in Wireman trade (NCVT/SCVT)
- Draughtsman Civil-ITI in Draughtsman Civil trade (NCVT/SCVT)
- Pump Operator cum Mechanic-ITI in Pump Operator cum Mechanic trade (NCVT/SCVT)
- Turner-ITI in Turner trade (NCVT/SCVT)
- Machinist-ITI in Machinist trade (NCVT/SCVT)
- Security Guard 10th Pass
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
WCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 16-09-2023)
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 25 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
WCL Recruitment 2023: Stipend
- One Years ITI-Rs. 7700-Per month
- Two Years ITI-Rs. 8050-Per month
- Fresher-Rs. 6000 Per month
WCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply WCL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below. Candidates should have an apprenticeship registration number before applying.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https:www.westerncoal.in
- Step 2: Click on the link WCL Executive recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now click on that link and register.
- Step 4: After that, fill the application form and submit it..
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.