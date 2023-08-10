WCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Trade Apprentice Posts at westerncoal.in, Download PDF

WCL Recruitment 2023: Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has notified for the 875 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website-westerncoal.in. Check pdf, online application process, eligibility and other updates here.

WCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has invited online applications for the 875 posts of Trade Apprentice on its official website. These positions are available in various trades including Fitter, Electrician, Wireman, Turner and others.

The registration process for the WCL Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on September 1, 2023 and will conclude on August September 16, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualifications including ITI in concerned Trades with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

WCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: September 1, 2023

Closing date of application: September 16, 2023

WCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Posts-875

For ITI Pass Trade Apprentice

Number of Posts-815

For Fresher Trade Apprentice

Number of Posts-60

WCL Educational Qualification 2023

COPA ITI in COPA trade (NCVT/SCVT)

Fitter-ITI in Fitter trade (NCVT/SCVT)

ElectricianITI in Electrician trade (NCVT/SCVT)

Welder (GAS & Electric)-ITI in Welder (Gas. & Electric) trade (NCVT/SCVT)

Surveyor-ITI in Surveyor trade (NCVT/SCVT)

Mechanic DieselITI in Mechanic Diesel trade (NCVT/SCVT)

Wireman ITI in Wireman trade (NCVT/SCVT)

Draughtsman Civil-ITI in Draughtsman Civil trade (NCVT/SCVT)

Pump Operator cum Mechanic-ITI in Pump Operator cum Mechanic trade (NCVT/SCVT)

Turner-ITI in Turner trade (NCVT/SCVT)

Machinist-ITI in Machinist trade (NCVT/SCVT)

Security Guard 10th Pass

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

WCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 16-09-2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 25 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

WCL Recruitment 2023: Stipend

One Years ITI-Rs. 7700-Per month

Two Years ITI-Rs. 8050-Per month

Fresher-Rs. 6000 Per month



WCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply WCL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below. Candidates should have an apprenticeship registration number before applying.