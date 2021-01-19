WEBCSC Admit Card 2021 Out @webcsc.org, Download WB Clerk, Bank Assistant, Junior Asst & Other Posts Call Letter Here

WEBCSC Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Co-operative Service Commission (WEBCSC) has released the WEBCSC Admit Card 2021 on its official website. All such candidates who applied for WEBCSC Recruitment 2021 against the advertisement number 01/2020 can now download their admit cards through the official website of WEBCSC.i.e.webcsc.org.

The link for downloading WEBCSC Admit Card 2021 is available at webcsc.org. However, the link is not opening due to heavy server. All candidates are advised to keep calm and check the link later. Candidates may check their candidate’s login to download WEBCSC Admit Card 2021. The admit cards will be available only on the official website. No admit card will be sent to the candidate by post.

This drive is being done to recruit 56 vacancies in various cooperative institutions including Clerk, Bank Assistant, Assistant Manager, Assistant cum Cashier cum Supervisor, Accounts Assistant, Field Supervisor and Junior Assistant Post. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims and mains exam. Those who will qualify in the WEBCSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 will be called for mains exam. The candidates can access the downloading link of WEBCSC Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the below link.

WEBCSC Admit Card 2021 Exam Pattern

The candidates will have to appear for paper 1 through online mode exam which will be of 100 no. Of MCQ type questions consisting of three subjects - Quantitative Aptitude, Test of Reasoning and General Awareness. There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks. The total duration of the exam will be 1 hour 30 minutes. The qualifying marks would normally be 30%. Those who will successfully qualify in paper 1 will be called for Paper 2.

WEBCSC Paper 2 2021 will be subjective type exam which will consist of English and Bengali languages. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour 30 minutes. A candidate must qualify in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who will be called for computer test and interview/viva-voce test on the basis of marks obtained in Paper 1 only.