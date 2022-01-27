West Bengal Police Agragami Admit Card 2022 Released @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Process to Download

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the written examination for the post of Agragami on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in. Check process to download.

West Bengal Police Agragami Admit Card 2022 Download: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the written examination for recruitment to the post of Agragami (WBCEF & WWCD) in Civil Defence Organization. WBPRB is set to conduct the written examination on 30 January 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified for the written examination round for the Agragami post can download West Bengal Police Agragami Admit Card 2022 from the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)-wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidate will have to provide their login credentials with the link given on the official website. Candidates can download their West Bengal Police Agragami Admit Card 2022 from the link after following the steps given below.

How to Download West Bengal Police Agragami Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of WBPRB.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Recruitment of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, WB,2019’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect to the new page. Click on the link that ‘Download e-Admit Cards’. Then, Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR WRITTEN EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF AGRAGAMI (WBNVF) IN CIVIL DEFENCE ORGANISATION, WEST BENGAL’. Enter application number, date of birth and click on submit button and you will get the Admit Card 2022. Download West Bengal Police Agragami Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Alternatively you can Download the West Bengal Police Agragami Admit Card 2022 also with the direct link given below.

