Western Coalfield WCL Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse Trainee Posts, Download Notification @westerncoal.in

WCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (Trainee) on westerncoal.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WCL Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format through email from 13 May to 27 May 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 13 May 2021 from 10 AM

Last date for submission of application: 27 April 2021 before 5 PM

WCL Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse (Trainee) T&S Grade C - 56 Posts

WCL Nurse Salary:

The Initial basic pay for T & S Grade C is Rs. 31,852.56/- per month. Besides the basis they are eligible for DA and allowances and facilities as per Wage agreement – X.

WCL Nurse Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Must be 12th class passed. Candidate should have ‘A’ Grade Nursing Diploma /Certificate (3 Years Course) from a recognized Institute approved by the Government.

WCL Nurse Age Limit:



18 to 30 years

Selection Process for WCL Nurse Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of test of 100 marks followed by verification of documents.

How to apply for WCL Nurse Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can send the application in the prescribed format along with following documents through email to recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.com/ The last date for submitting application is 27 May 2021 upto 5 PM.

Self attested latest passport size colour photograph duly affixed on the application.

Self attested copy of Matriculation certificate in which his/her Date of Birth is mentioned.

Self attested copy of Higher Secondary certificate (10+2).

Self attested copy of ‘A’ Grade Nursing Diploma certificate/Certificate (3 years Course) from recognized institute approved by the Government.

Self attested copy of Marks sheet of Nursing Diploma / Degree.

Self attested copy of Higher qualification, if any.

Self attested copy of valid Caste certificate.

Self attested copy of valid EWS / Ex-Servicemen certificate as applicable.

Self attested copy of Handicap certificate for PWD with permanent disability of 40 % and above.

NOC in case the candidate is employed in any other Government organization.

If candidate is employed in CIL and any of its subsidiaries then Self attested copy of ID card issued by Department containing NEIS No. AND ALSO

One scanned copy of passport size coloured photograph (the same photograph affixed in the application) in jpeg, jpg or png format separately.

WCL Nurse Notification Download