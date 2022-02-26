Western Naval Command Recruitment 2022 for 127 Fireman, Pharmacist, and Worker, Apply for Indian Navy Group C Posts

Headquarters Western Naval Command has published a notification for the post of Fireman, Pharmacist and Pest Control Worker Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 26 April 2022.

Western Naval Command Recruitment 2022 Notification: Headquarters Western Naval Command, Indian Navy has published a notification for the recruitment of various Group C Posts such as Fireman, Pharmacist, and Pest Control Worker Posts in the employment newspaper dated 26 February 2022. Only eligible defense employees can apply for Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2022 within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Western Naval Command Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Closing Date of Application Forms:26 April 2022

Western Naval Command Vacancy Details

Fireman - 120 Posts

Pharmacist - 1

Pest Control Worker - 6

Eligibility Criteria for Western Naval Command Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Fireman - 10th passed

Pharmacist - 10th passed

Pest Control Worker - 10th passed

Selection Process for Western Naval Command Group C Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Physical Fitness Test

Provisional Appointment Letter

Document Verification

How to Apply for Western Naval Command Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline and send the application affixed with the latest passport size color photograph duly attested to "The Flag Officer Commanding in chief, Headquarters Western naval Command, Ballad Pier, Near Tiger Gate, Mumbai- 400001" within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.