Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for CMP Posts for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in for Contract Medical Practitioners. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 25, 2021 18:39 IST
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Western Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of specialists, General Duty Medical Practitioners and Lady Doctors for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 29 May 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 29 May 2021

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Central Hospital, Jabalpur - 6 Posts
  • Sub Divisional Hospital, New Katni Junction & Medical Van between Satna - Rewa Station - 4 Posts
  • Part-Time Lady Doctor, Health Unit Sugar - 1 Post

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be an MBBS and PG/Diploma in General Medicine or Anaesthesia or Surgeon from a recognized Institute by the Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council or with a valid registration certificate of any of the Staff Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory, rotatory internship.

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 53 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021  Salary

  • GDMO - Rs. 75,000/-
  • Specialist - Rs. 95,000/-
  • Part Time Lady Doctor - Rs. 36, 900/-

Download Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 29 May 2021 in the Chief Medical Superintendent Chamber, Railway Hospital, WCR, Jabalpur along with the documents. The application form has been uploaded at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates are advised to check the official notification by clicking on the provided hyperlinks.

FAQ

How to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 29 May 2021 in the Chief Medical Superintendent Chamber, Railway Hospital, WCR, Jabalpur along with the documents.

What is the age limit required for WR Recruitment?

The candidate must not be above the age of 53 years.

What is the qualification required for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be a MBBS and PG/Diploma in General Medicine or Anesthesic or Surgeon from a recognized Institute by the Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council or with a valid registration certificate of any of the Staff Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory, rotatory internship.

What is the walk-in-interview date for WR Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 29 May 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

A total of 6 vacancies for the post of specialists, General Duty Medical Practitioners and Lady Doctors for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division.
Job Summary
NotificationWestern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for CMP Posts for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division
Notification DateMay 25, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 29, 2021
CityJabalpur
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Western Railway
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical
