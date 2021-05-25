Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for CMP Posts for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division

How to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 29 May 2021 in the Chief Medical Superintendent Chamber, Railway Hospital, WCR, Jabalpur along with the documents.

What is the age limit required for WR Recruitment?

The candidate must not be above the age of 53 years.

What is the qualification required for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be a MBBS and PG/Diploma in General Medicine or Anesthesic or Surgeon from a recognized Institute by the Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council or with a valid registration certificate of any of the Staff Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory, rotatory internship.

What is the walk-in-interview date for WR Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 29 May 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

A total of 6 vacancies for the post of specialists, General Duty Medical Practitioners and Lady Doctors for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division.