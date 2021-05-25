Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for CMP Posts for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in for Contract Medical Practitioners. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Western Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of specialists, General Duty Medical Practitioners and Lady Doctors for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 29 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 29 May 2021
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Central Hospital, Jabalpur - 6 Posts
- Sub Divisional Hospital, New Katni Junction & Medical Van between Satna - Rewa Station - 4 Posts
- Part-Time Lady Doctor, Health Unit Sugar - 1 Post
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be an MBBS and PG/Diploma in General Medicine or Anaesthesia or Surgeon from a recognized Institute by the Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council or with a valid registration certificate of any of the Staff Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory, rotatory internship.
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 53 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Salary
- GDMO - Rs. 75,000/-
- Specialist - Rs. 95,000/-
- Part Time Lady Doctor - Rs. 36, 900/-
Download Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 29 May 2021 in the Chief Medical Superintendent Chamber, Railway Hospital, WCR, Jabalpur along with the documents. The application form has been uploaded at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates are advised to check the official notification by clicking on the provided hyperlinks.
Latest Government Jobs:
DSSSB Teaching & Non Teaching Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 7236 Posts Starting from Today onwards
APS RK Recruitment 2021 for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts, Apply @apsrkpuram.edu.in
BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts