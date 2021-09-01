Western Railway Sports Quota Recruitment 2021 Online Applications Closing on 3 Sept, Apply Now @rrc-wr.com

Western Railway Sports Quota Recruitment 2021: Western Railway is going to close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Group C under Sports Quota on 3 September 2021. All those candidates who have yet not submitted their online applications are advised to apply before the closure of the application window.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 21 vacancies for Group C (Sports Quota). The selection of the candidates will be based on game skill, physical fitness, and the coach’s observations during Trials. If a candidate is found fit will be called for the second stage. The second stage will be based on recognized Sports achievements and Educational qualifications.

The candidates applying for Pay Matrix Level 4/5, must have completed graduation and represented the Country in Olympic Games or achieved a minimum 3rd position in any of the world series such as Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympics, etc. While the candidates applying for Pay Matrix Level 2/3, must be 12th or equivalent and represented country in International game tournaments such as Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympics, etc., or achieved minimum 3rd place in National Level Game Tournaments.

The minimum age of the candidate must be 18 years and a maximum of 25 years. The candidates should also note that there will be no relaxation for any category.

Candidates are advised to visit the website frequently for regular updates. Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date to avoid the possibility of any failure to submit applications due to heavy load/jam on the website. The candidates are required to fill up the application form along with the application fee of Rs. 500 for General Category. If the candidate is found eligible for the above posts will get Rs. 400/- as refund while the application fee for reserved category is Rs. 250/- and the same amount will be refunded.

