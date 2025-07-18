What are Oil Boards? CBSE New Circular after Sugar Boards; Check Official Update

After the successful introduction of "Sugar Boards" earlier this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a new circular requiring the installation of "Oil Boards," which are visual displays that draw attention to the hidden fat content of frequently consumed meals, on school property. This program is a component of a larger plan to promote better eating practices and reduce the rising rate of childhood obesity.
What Are “Oil Boards”?
The CBSE circular states that Oil Boards can be either digital displays or static posters that are positioned in high-traffic locations such as staff rooms, cafeterias, and lobbies. Educate workers and students on the negative consequences of consuming excessive amounts of harmful fats and oils.
Why Now? The Health Imperative
Rates of obesity are on the rise: according to NFHS-5 (2019–21) data, more than one in five persons in urban India are unhealthy.
Prospects for the future: By 2050, there will be 44.9 crore overweight or obese adults in India, up from 18 crore in 2021, according to a Lancet Global Burden of Disease (GBD) research, placing the country second in the world.
Trends of childhood obesity: The main causes of rising childhood obesity are poor eating habits, particularly a diet heavy in fat and sugar, and sedentary lifestyles.
Recognizing this, CBSE aims to empower schools to integrate preventive health education into daily student life.
How Schools Have Been Asked to Respond
CBSE’s guidelines call for a multi-pronged strategy:
Set up oil boards: Post boards, either digital or printed, in staff rooms, corridors, and communal areas.
Include wellness messages on stationery: Reiterate messages about oil reduction using notepads, folders, letterheads, and booklets.
Encourage the use of nutritious dietary options: Encourage canteens to serve more low-fat meals and fruits and vegetables while opposing sugary drinks and high-fat snacks.
Increase physical activity: Encourage people to use stairs, take quick breaks for exercise, and stroll outside building on New Delhi's campaign to raise awareness of obesity.
Student-led initiatives to raise awareness: Encourage experiential learning by having students make their own oil boards, investigate nutrition, and create posters and digital content.
Use the resources of the FSSAI: FSSAI's official YouTube channel and social media accounts provide access to instructional resources, films, and posters.
Oil Boards in a Wider Policy Context
Expanding on Sugar Boards: In an attempt to avoid diabetes, CBSE initially implemented Sugar Boards in May 2025 to draw attention to sugar content.
Adapting to public organizations: The Health Ministry is currently placing both sugar and oil boards in government buildings, hospitals, train stations, and airports in collaboration with FSSAI and ICMR-NIN.
Taking part in the Eat Right and Fit India initiatives: In addition to Prime Minister Modi's call to cut oil consumption by 10% and generally encourage healthier living, the boards support national health initiatives.
What Experts and Educators Say
CBSE Director (Academics) Pragya M. Singh emphasised rising obesity trends and noted that childhood weight gain is fueled by poor diet and inactivity
Schools are taking proactive steps: Reports from NCR schools like ORCHIDS, DLF Public, Apeejay, and others in Noida–Ghaziabad detail initiatives such as nutrition quizzes, wall magazines, and street‐theatre performances to reinforce healthy habits
What’s Next: From Awareness to Action
With Oil Boards now mandated in CBSE schools, the next phase depends on:
Implementation consistency: Making sure the boards are up to date and operational.
Active learning: Students created content, expanding their understanding and dedication.
Involvement of parents and the community: Bringing healthy practices off campus.
-
Measuring results: Monitoring shifts in students' BMI patterns and nutritional awareness to gauge the effect.
