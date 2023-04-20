With the highest achievable grade of NAAC A++, Parul University becomes the youngest private university in the country

Parul University, located in Vadodara, Gujarat, has recently set a new record by becoming the country’s youngest private university. The university has already received a NAAC A++ grade in the first assessment cycle, which is a great achievement for an educational institution. Its cumulative grade point average is 3.55 CGPA.

Getting such Highest Achievable Grade was not easy for Parul University. Several parameters were included for assessment such as teaching-learning methods, research and innovation policies, pedagogy, etc. A three-member NAAC team, that visited the university, found that the parameters were meeting the prescribed standards.

Behind the success of the university is its pure dedication, which is clearly visible in its research, industry-centric jobs, innovation, internationalisation, healthcare, community development, etc. Let us tell you that the assessment of NAAC is based on some important parameters such as curriculum design and the process of development, teaching innovation, student-teacher profile, research promotional policy, innovation practice, extension initiatives, governance structure, healthcare service, gender equality, and environmental consciousness.

In some of the areas of assessment, the progress of the university in EMR and IMR funding, incentive structures, consultancy initiatives, and state, national, and global financial funding agencies is also certified for its unique research policies for collaborative projects such as those with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the National Human Rights Commission, the AICTE and Royal Academy of Engineering, the European Union, etc.

Parul University was established in the year 2015, and since its inception, this institution has made continuous progress in the field of higher education. Because of this, it has created its own unique identity in the fields of research, innovation, healthcare, and community development not only in Gujarat but across the country. The university has an academic policy, and a multi-disciplinary campus, along with best practices. Along with it, there is a student support system and an eco-friendly environment for the students.

The highest achievable grade awarded by NAAC to Parul University shows that it believes in imparting quality education to the students and will continue to strengthen its practices and policies to maintain this standard. This recognition received by Parul University is a collective effort of the students, teachers, staff members, management, parents, and alumni of the institution.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.