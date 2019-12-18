XAT 2020 Admit Card to be available on this date: Get Direct Link, Know how to download XAT admit card

XAT 2020 Admit Card-The Admit Card for the XAT 2020 is expected to be out by the XLRI Jamshedpur on December 20, 2019 for the candidates who successfully registered for XAT 2020 exam. The XAT 2020 Admit Card will be made available on the official website of XAT- xatonline.in. The XAT 2020 exam will be conducted for the aspirants on January 5, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the admit card will be available for download till the XAT exam day. Candidates are required to enter their XAT login ID and password credentials to download the XAT 2020 admit card. It is to be noted that all XAT 2020 candidates will receive intimation when the XAT admit card goes live on the official website.

Important Dates for XAT 2020

XAT 2020 is conducted for admission to XLRI, its 11 participating institutes and by more than 150 B-schools across India. Here are important dates pertaining to the major events of XAT 2020 exam events. Read on to keep a track and never miss an event related to the XAT exam:

Event Date XAT Online Registration commences 23rd August 2019 XAT Admit Card Download 20th December 2019 XAT Exam 5th January 2020

The link given below will be live soon to download XAT 2020 Admit Card:

Download XAT 2020 Admit Card - Direct Link

(To be updated soon)

How to Download XAT 2020 Admit Card

XAT 2020 Admit card is an important document which is required at the time of appearing in the exam. Aspirants must download the XAT Admit card to appear in the XAT Entrance exam. Follow these steps to download the admit card from the official website of XLRI:

The XAT exam applicants are required to visit the official website and go to the “Download Admit Card” link flashed on the top of the official website of XAT.

Thereafter, applicants should mentioned XAT 2019 registration ID and password.

Click on the hall ticket download section.

A PDF version of the hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the XAT 2020 admit card and take its print out for future reference. The XAT admit card will appear in this format:

*It should be noted that XAT office will not be sending admit cards to the candidates.

XAT 2020 Exam Pattern

XAT is online test from 2020 onwards and the duration of the test is 180 minutes i.e. (3 hrs). The exam will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The XAT 2020 exam shall consist of the following sections:

Quantitative Ability English Language & Logical Reasoning Decision Making GK (The marks of General Knowledge will not be used for determining the percentile and cut off at first stage of selection)

