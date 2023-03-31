Yantra India Limited Recruitment 2023: Last Date Extended to Apply For Trade Apprentice

Yantra India Limited Recruitment 2023: Yantra India has extended the last date to apply online for 5395 vacancies for Trade Apprentice for Indian Ordnance Factories on its official website. Check last date here and get direct link to apply.

Yantra India Limited Recruitment 2023: Yantra India has extended the last date to apply online for 5395 vacancies for the Trade Apprentices Posts(for Non-ITI & ITI Category) in Ordnance Factories all over India. Those candidates who have not applied till date for Yantra India Recruitment 2023 can apply for these posts till 14 April 2023. Earlier the date to apply was 30 March 2023 which has further been extended. Eligible candidates can get recruitment notification and direct link to apply here.

Yantra India Limited Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

For details of all vacancies and respective eligibility criteria candidates can download the official notification from the link given below

Direct Link to Yantra India Recruitment 2023 Notification

Yantra India Limited Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Online Registration Begin: 1 March 2023

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 14 April 2023.

Yantra India Limited Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online

Candidates can apply by following the steps given below:

Steps to Apply

Visit the yantra India website at- https://yantraindia.co.in/ Go to career section and click on link of Apprentice posts Fill the application form, upload photograph and supporting documents and click submit. Take a printout of application form for future reference.

Yantra India Recruitment 2023: Direct Application Form Link

Yantra India Recruitment 2023 Direct Link

Yantra India Limited Recruitment 2023 For Trade Apprentice Vacancy Details

This year there are a total of 5395 vacancies for Yantra India Limited Recruitment 2023 in Ordnance Factories all over India. For complete details of vacancies and category wise vacancy candidates need to download and go through the official notification whose link is given in the article.





