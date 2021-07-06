YDCC Bank Recruitment 2021 for Junior Clerk and Assistant Staff (Peon) Post, Apply Online @ydccbank.org

Yavatmal District Central Co-operative Bank Limited (YDCC Bank), Yavatmal, Maharashtra is hiring for Junior Clerk and Assistant (Peon) Posts. Check Details Here

YDCC Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: Yavatmal District Central Co-operative Bank Limited (YDCC Bank), Yavatmal, Maharashtra has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk and Assistant (Peon) Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through on or before 18 July 2021 official website - ydccbank.org. However, the last date for submitting fee is 20 July 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 18 July 2021 Closure for submission of Challan - 20 July 2021 Last date for printing your application - 20 July 2021 Exam Date - to be notified

YDCC Bank Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 42 Posts

Junior Clerk – 31 Posts Assistant – 11 Posts

YDCC Bank Salary:

Junior Clerk – Rs. 17,000- 18,000 Assistant – Rs. 14,000- 15,000

Eligibility Criteria for YDCC Bank Junior Clerk & Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Clerk – Bachelor of any branch should have passed at least 45% marks. Assistant – 10th class passed

Selection Procedure forYDCC Bank Junior Clerk & Assistant Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Online Examination and Interview.

How to Apply for YDCC Bank Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 18 July 2021

