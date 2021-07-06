YDCC Bank Recruitment 2021 for Junior Clerk and Assistant Staff (Peon) Post, Apply Online @ydccbank.org

YDCC Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: Yavatmal District Central Co-operative Bank Limited (YDCC Bank), Yavatmal, Maharashtra has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk and Assistant (Peon) Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through on or before 18 July 2021 official website - ydccbank.org. However, the last date for submitting fee is 20 July 2021.
YDCC Bank Notification Download
Important Dates
- Last Date of Online Application - 18 July 2021
- Closure for submission of Challan - 20 July 2021
- Last date for printing your application - 20 July 2021
- Exam Date - to be notified
YDCC Bank Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 42 Posts
- Junior Clerk – 31 Posts
- Assistant – 11 Posts
YDCC Bank Salary:
- Junior Clerk – Rs. 17,000- 18,000
- Assistant – Rs. 14,000- 15,000
Eligibility Criteria for YDCC Bank Junior Clerk & Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Junior Clerk – Bachelor of any branch should have passed at least 45% marks.
- Assistant – 10th class passed
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure forYDCC Bank Junior Clerk & Assistant Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Online Examination and Interview.
How to Apply for YDCC Bank Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 18 July 2021
Application Form Download PDF: