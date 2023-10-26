YVU Result 2023 OUT at yvu.edu.in: Direct Link to Download Yogi Vemana University UG Result

YVU Result 2023 OUT: Yogi Vemana University (YVU) declared the results of various semesters for UG courses like B.Tech, B.Ed, and B.P.Ed on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

YVU Result 2023: Yogi Vemana University (YVU) has recently released the results of 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th semester for various UG courses including B.Tech, B.Ed, and B.P.Ed. Yogi Vemana University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- yvu.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Yogi Vemana University results 2023, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

YVU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Yogi Vemana University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their YVU UG results on the official exam portal of the University- yvuexams.in.

How to Check YVU UG Results 2023.

Candidates can check their 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th sem results for various UG courses including B.Tech, B.Ed, and B.P.Ed., and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the YVU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- yvu.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Exams’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your hall ticket number, select your semester, and click on submit button.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check YVU UG Results 2023

Check here the direct link for YVU Degree Results for various examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links B.Tech 2nd Semester 24-Oct-2023 Click here UG 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Semester 18-Oct-2023 Click here B.Ed 4th Semester 16-Oct-2023 Click here B.P.Ed/D.P.Ed 2nd and 4th Semester 13-Oct-2023 Click here UG B.Com (Voc) 6th Semester 11-Oct-2023 Click here

Yogi Vemana University: Highlights

Yogi Vemana University is located in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 2006. The university is named after a great thinker, philosopher, and social reformer Yogi Vemana, a Telugu poet and philosopher. YVU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

YVU offers various UG and PG courses in disciplines like Languages/ Humanities/Physical and Bio-Sciences, Human Resources Management, MBA & MCA, and new sciences like Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Geoinformatics, and Earth Sciences.