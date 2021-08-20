AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail therapy successful at preventing COVID-19: Study
AstraZeneca announced that its PROVENT Phase-III prophylaxis trial of its antibody cocktail therapy AZD7442 met the primary goal of preventing COVID-19 in late-stage cases. Read all you need to know.
AstraZeneca, a UK-based biopharmaceutical company, on August 20, 2021, announced that its PROVENT Phase-III prophylaxis trial of its antibody cocktail therapy AZD7442, a combination of two long-acting antibodies (LAAB), met the primary goal of preventing COVID-19 in late-stage cases.
In its trial, AstraZeneca showed that antibody cocktail AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 in high-risk people by 77 per cent. More than 75 per cent of participants had chronic conditions, including a reduced immune response to vaccination.
What is antibody cocktail therapy AZD7442?
•AZD7442 is a combination of two long-acting antibodies (LAAB) that have been extracted from the B-cells donated by recovering COVID-19 patients.
•The Vanderbilt University Medical Center discovered its first and licensed it to AstraZeneca in 2020 for human monoclonal antibodies study.
•AstraZeneca with its YTE half-life extension technology optimized AZD7442 thereby enabling it to offer protection from COVID-19 up to 12 months. The extension technology enhances the durability of AZD7442 compared to conventional antibodies.
How does antibody cocktail therapy AZD7442 work?
•AZD7442 is administered through intramuscular injection in a single dose. The human monoclonal antibodies bind to distinct sites on the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the patient.
What is PROVENT Phase-III prophylaxis trial?
•PROVENT Phase-III prophylaxis trial is being conducted by AstraZeneca to assess the efficacy and safety of a single dose of AZD7442 in the prevention of COVID-19.
•Data from the preclinical experiments published in Nature journal in 2020 showed that the LAABs were efficient at blocking the binding of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to human host cells and offered protection against infection.
•AstraZeneca is working out details with governments across the world to make AZD7442 accessible to high-risk populations once approved and rolled out.
When will antibody cocktail therapy AZD7442 be available?
•AstraZeneca will work on regulatory submission of the PROVENT Phase-III prophylaxis trial data to health authorities for emergency use authorization or conditional approval of AZD7442.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS