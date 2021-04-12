BAFTA Awards 2021: Nomadland, Frances McDormand, Sir Anthony Hopkins wins big, check winners here!

The 74th edition of the British Academy Film Awards- BAFTA 2021 was held at Royal Albert Hall in London with nominees attending the awards virtually.

However, that was not the only unconventional part of this year’s award as, amid the pandemic, the ceremony of the prestigious BAFTA took place in over two days.

The opening night ceremony was on April 10, 2021, during which the winners of the technical categories were announced while the remaining major awards were announced on April 11, 2021.

And finally, the one we’ve all been waiting for, the winner of Best Film at this year’s #EEBAFTAs is … Nomadland, taking its fourth BAFTA of the evening! pic.twitter.com/3IAJPSEmJP — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

India’s Netflix Film, The White Tiger, which was nominated for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay lost to Sir Anthony Hopkins's ‘The Father’. Nomadland, the US road movie, won big and bagged four major awards including Best Actress, Best Film, and Best Director.

Even though the presence of nominees was only virtual, the award ceremony was full of glamour and celebration. Check the complete list of BAFTA 2021 winners below.

Winner of the Supporting Actor BAFTA is Daniel Kaluuya for his charismatic portrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, in Judas and the Black Messiah. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/y8robqQBmD — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Frances McDormand does it again as she wins the BAFTA for Leading Actress for her performance in @Nomadlandfilm 🏆 #EEBAFTAs @EE pic.twitter.com/H2AHGfs6FI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Winners of BAFTA 2021: