BAFTA Awards 2021: Nomadland, Frances McDormand, Sir Anthony Hopkins wins big, check winners here!

BAFTA Awards 2021: The US road movie 'Nomadland' wins four major awards. India's Netflix Film 'The White Tiger' lost to 'The Father' in the Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay category. 

Apr 12, 2021
Winners of BAFTA 2021

The 74th edition of the British Academy Film Awards- BAFTA 2021 was held at Royal Albert Hall in London with nominees attending the awards virtually.

However, that was not the only unconventional part of this year’s award as, amid the pandemic, the ceremony of the prestigious BAFTA took place in over two days.

The opening night ceremony was on April 10, 2021, during which the winners of the technical categories were announced while the remaining major awards were announced on April 11, 2021.

India’s Netflix Film, The White Tiger, which was nominated for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay lost to Sir Anthony Hopkins's ‘The Father’. Nomadland, the US road movie, won big and bagged four major awards including Best Actress, Best Film, and Best Director.

Even though the presence of nominees was only virtual, the award ceremony was full of glamour and celebration. Check the complete list of BAFTA 2021 winners below.

Winners of BAFTA 2021:

Category

Winners

Best Film

Nomadland

Outstanding British Film

Promising Young Woman

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Leading Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Leading Actor

Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House

Best Film Not in the English Language

Another Round

Best Documentary

My Octopus Teacher

Best Animated Film

Soul

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father

Best Original Score

Soul

Best Casting

Rocks

Best Cinematography

Nomadland

Best Editing

Sound of Metal

Best production Design

MANK

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Make-Up and Hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Sound

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Tenet

Best British Short Animation

The Owl and The Pussycat

Best British Short Film

The Present

EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray

 

