Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI’s approval for trials of nasal vaccine for COVID-19

A nasal vaccine for the COVID-19 as proposed by Bharat Biotech will save on medical equipment like syringes and will also save time taken for the vaccination of the candidate.

Created On: Jan 8, 2021 18:48 ISTModified On: Jan 8, 2021 18:48 IST
Nasal Vaccine for COVID-19

Bharat Biotech has sent a proposal to the Drugs Controller General of India to conduct phase 1 trials of a nasal vaccine for COVID-19. As per the official, the application has been sent to the drug regulatory body and the matter is yet to be taken up.

In recent, COVID-19 vaccines of Bharat Biotech’s ‘COVAXIN’ and Serum Institute’s ‘Covishield’ were granted permission by DGCI for the restricted use in an emergency situation on January 3, 2021.

This came a day after Bharat Biotech had announced the successful completion of volunteer enrolment for COVAXIN’s phase 3 clinical trials. The Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan had also informed that both the vaccines for COVID-19 are on the verge of being available in India.

Significance of nasal vaccine:

A nasal vaccine for the COVID-19 as proposed by Bharat Biotech will save on medical equipment like syringes and will also save time taken for the vaccination of the candidate.

Bharat Biotech’s ‘COVAXIN’:

The indigenous vaccine has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR- Indian Council of Medical Research- NIV- National Institute of Virology.

The vaccine has also been evaluated in approx. 1,000 subjects in Phase 1 and Phase II clinical trials along with promising immunogenicity and safety results and with acceptance in international scientific journals.

COVAXIN is an inactivated and highly-purified 2 dose vaccine. It has been manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform along with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material