BSNL launches world's first satellite-based narrowband IoT network

BSNL launched world's first Satellite-Based Narrowband IoT (Internet of Things) Network in partnership with Skylotech India on December 10, 2020.

The network is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Digital India starting with fishermen, farmers, construction, mining and logistics enterprises.

India will now get access to a ubiquitous fabric of connectivity through this solution for millions of yet unconnected machines, sensors and industrial IoT devices.

Key Highlights

•The new ‘Made in India' solution has been indigenously developed by Skylo. It is the world's first satellite-based NB-IoT network.

•The network will connect with BSNL's satellite ground infrastructure and provide coverage across India, including over the Indian seas.

•The Skylo ‘User Terminal' is a small, smart and incredibly rugged box, which will transmit data to the Skylo Network.

•The network will give users the ability to take immediate and appropriate action, no matter where they are.

•The new digital machine connectivity layer will complement the smartphone-centric mobile and Wi-Fi networks.

•It will cover India's full geography to bring online new applications for the first time.

Significance Skylo will provide critical data to the logistics sector, enabling effective distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. The network is in line with BSNL's vision to use technology to provide affordable and innovative telecom services and products across customer segments.

Where has it been tested already?

The technology has been tested successfully in the fishing vessels and the Indian Railways.

Skylo CEO Parthsarathi Trivedi said that for centuries, industries, including agriculture, railways and fisheries, have been operating offline, and have not had the opportunity to take full advantage of the latest advancements in AI and IoT until today.

Vivek Banzal, Director (CFA), BSNL Board said that successful POCs have already been conducted by BSNL and Skylo in India and they will soon approach various user groups before the New Year begins.

Background

The new indigenously developed network comes during the ongoing Indian Mobile Congress 2020. The new technology supports the Department of Telecom and NITI Aayog's plan of bringing indigenous IoT connectivity to India's core sectors.

Source: PIB