COVISHIELD completes enrolment of phase 3 clinical trials

The Indian Council of Medical Research and Serum Institute of India announced on November 12, 2020, that the enrolment of phase 3 clinical trials for COVISHIELD, a potential candidate of COVID-19, has been completed in India.

For COVISHIELD, the clinical trial site fees have been funded by ICMR while other expenses have been taken care of by SII. Currently, ICMR and SII have been conducting phase 2/3 clinical trial of COVISHIELD vaccine candidate at 15 different centres all over the country and has completed the enrolment of all 1,600 participants on October 31, 2020.

COVISHIELD: Collaboration between ICMR and SII:

While commenting in the association, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawala stated that ICMR has played a significant role in strengthening India’s fight against COVID-19. The collaboration between the two will further help in putting India at the forefront of developing an effective vaccine.

He added that the partnership between ICMR and SII further testifies the significance of public-private institutes collaborating to scale up the management as well as contain the virus.

Development of COVISHIELD:

The potential vaccine candidate has been developed at the Serum Institute of India, Pune laboratory with a master speed from Oxford University/AstraZeneca. Made in the United Kingdom, it is being currently tested in large efficacy trials in Brazil, UK, USA, and South Africa.

The promising results of the clinical trials have given confidence that COVISHIELD can be a realistic solution to the widespread pandemic. It is also by far the most advanced vaccine in human testing in India.

Availability of COVISHIELD in India:

On the basis of the 2/3 trial results of COVISHIELD, SII with the help of ICMR will be pursuing the early availability of the vaccine in India. The Institute has already manufactured 40 million doses of COVISHIELD vaccine, under the license of at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling from the Drugs Controller General of India.

SII and ICMR collaborate on COVOVAX:

According to the official release, SII and ICMR have decided to further collaborate for the clinical development of COVOVAX that has been developed by US-based NOVAVAX and upscaled by Serum Institute of India.

The potential vaccine candidate has been formulated at SII and will be tested in a phase 3 trial in India. Also, an application for the same to the regulatory authorities will also be made soon by SII and ICMR.