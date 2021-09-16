Current Affairs eBook (July 2021) – G7 Summit | Monthly Current Affairs PDF Download 2021

Current Affairs eBook (July 2021) – G7 Summit: The G7 summit was hosted by the UK in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK from 11th to 13th June 2021. The summit saw world’s most powerful leaders from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US; come together on a single platform to discuss major global challenges and opportunities. . India, Australia, South Africa, and South Korea were invited to the Summit as guest countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 13, 2021, during a virtual address at a session on „Open Societies and Open Economies‟ at the G7 Summit said India is a natural ally for the G7 countries to fight against threats such as terrorism, authoritarianism, violent extremism, disinformation, and economic coercion.

On the economic front, the most newsworthy event of July 2021 was the historic G7 Corporate tax deal was finalized. The advanced economies of the G7 grouping, which includes the UK, the US, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, and Italy, reached a historic deal on taxing the multinational companies. At the London summit of G7 Countries, nations agreed to counter the tax avoidance by MNCs and put forth a condition that their tax must be paid in the nations where they do business. As part of the deal, the G7 countries also decided a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15% to avoid the countries undercutting each other.

On the domestic or the national front, the Jagranjosh.com’s Current Affairs eBook for July covers Model Panchayat Citizens Charter as its central theme. The Central Government has released a Model Panchayat Citizens Charter for delivery of services across the 29 sectors. Panchayats across the country are expected to draw up the Citizens Charter to be adopted through a resolution of the Gram Sabha. The Charter, on one hand, will make citizens aware of their rights, and on another, it will make the Panchayats and their elected representatives more directly accountable to the people.

Another event that dominated headlines included the mandatory Gold Hallmarking Scheme announced by the Central Government. In June 2016, the Central Govt also made hallmarking of gold a mandatory process. For the initial phase, the government has made hallmarking of gold jewelry mandatory in 256 districts of the country that have Assaying marking centres. The gold of additional carats 20, 23 and 24 will be allowed for hallmarking. Gold Hallmarking is a guarantee of purity or fineness of precious metal articles. The key objective of the Hallmarking Scheme is to protect the public against adulteration and to obligate manufacturers to maintain legal standards of fineness.

In addition to the key central themes covered above, the Monthly Current Affairs PDF download eBook covers all the major, national, international, economy and State Current Affairs. The eBook is central to the preparation strategy of any aspirant who is planning to appear for competitive entrance exams or government recruitment tests. The Current Affairs PDF download covers General Awareness topics such as Awards and Honours, Books and Authors, International Affairs, Geopolitical Awareness, various Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), Recent Appointments and Resignations, Sports Achievements, Defence News, Conferences held, etc. Using this Current Affairs July PDF, aspirants will be able to prepare well for all upcoming exams including Banking & Insurance, SSC and Railways, UPSC, PCS, State Level, and other exams.