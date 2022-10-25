Current Affairs in Short: 25 October 2022
Saudi Crown Prince and the newly appointed Prime Minister of the Kingdom, Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit India for a short one-day visit on November 14, 2022.
Saudi Prime Minister to visit India
- In Delhi, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, before heading to Indonesia for G20 Leaders’ Summit.
- During his visit, trade and investment will be the key areas of focus during the talks between the India-Saudi leadership in New Delhi.
- Notably, the trade between India and Saudi Arabia stands at nearly USD 43 billion this fiscal year.
Elizabeth Jones is the new US Ambassador to India
- The US Government has appointed the senior foreign officer Elizabeth Jones as the Charge d’Affaies ad interim at the US Embassy in India.
- The step has been taken to advance and expand the most consequential bilateral partnership in the world.
- Elizabeth Jones, who was the coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts recently, will depart to New Delhi soon.
- Currently, Patricia A Lacina is the Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi. She assumed the charge on September 9, 2021.
Reliance Jio formally launches 5G services
- Reliance Jio 5G services have been launched by the Telecom operator. The services were launched by Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani in Rajasthan.
- In 2022, Reliance aims to launch 5G services in major cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.
- It also intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil, and talukas across the country by December 2023.
- Earlier in 2022, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani resigned from the board of Reliance Jio and handed over the reins to his elder son Akash Ambani.
Cyclone Sitrang in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people from the path of a cyclone that was heading for a densely populated, low-lying country.
- About 33,000 Rohingyas refugees from Myanmar who were controversially relocated from mainland camps to a storm-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, were also advised to remain indoors.
- As per the scientists, climate change is likely making cyclones more intense and frequent, and Bangladesh is already rated by the UN and civil society groups as one of the countries which are most affected by extreme weather events since the turn of the century.
