Current Affairs in Short: 3 November 2022
President of India reaches Aizwal on a two-day visit to Mizoram
- President Droupadi Murmu reached Aizwal on November 3, 2022, on a two-day visit to Mizoram. She was accorded a warm welcome by the Governor, Chief Minister, and the top officials of the state government.
- This is President Murmu’s maiden visit to Mizoram after assuming office. She will also address the 17th convocation of Mizoram University.
- On this occasion, the President will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the educational projects.
- Later in the evening, the Mizoram government will accord a civic reception to the President at Raj Bhavan. On November 4, President Murmu is also scheduled to address a special session of the Legislative assembly.
SC affirms death penalty to Laskhar-e-Toiba in the Red Fort attack case
- The Supreme Court of India has affirmed the death penalty awarded to Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Mohammed Arif for the 2000 Red Fort Attack case.
- Three persons, including two army officials, were killed in the accident. Dismissing the review petition, the bench observed that court has accepted the prayers that electronic records must be eschewed from consideration.
- As per the Bench, having regard to the entirety of the matter, his guilt is proven, hence the review petition is rejected.
- Mohammed Arif, admittedly a Pakistani national, was arrested on December 25, 2000, in the case and was awarded a death sentence by the court.
Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition
- The Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle expedition team of the Indian Army was flagged off from Satish Dhawan Space centre on November 3, 2022.
- The team is traveling to Air Force Station, Suryalanka via Nellore. Earlier, the Motorcycle expedition team short of Sriharikota was received, felicitated, and refueled by HPCL.
- The team was also given a guided tour of the Space Centre including the Launchpads and the Mission Control centre.
- The Dakshin Bharat Motor Cycle Expedition which started on October 23, 2022, is part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.
Bangladesh will welcome foreign observers during General Elections
- The Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh has said that Bangladesh will liberally welcome foreign observers during the national elections of Bangladesh which are expected to be held towards the end of 2023 or January 2024.
- The Commissioner further added that the Election Commission believes that the government wants fair elections.
- He also expressed hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Home Ministry will cooperate with the Election Commission to this end.
