Current Affairs in Short: 7 June 2021
The Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail, which is used to treat mild to moderate "high risk" COVID-19 patients, has now been made available completely free of cost at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP).
Delhi's LNJP hospital begins Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail treatment
• The Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail, which is used to treat mild to moderate "high risk" COVID-19 patients, has now been made available completely free of cost at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP).
• LNJP hospital's Managing Director, Dr. Suresh Kumar said that the hospital has received a Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail-- a combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab and has started using it.
• Dr. Kumar said that earlier patients were going to private hospitals to get this treatment but now the government has made a provision free of cost.
• Roche India and Cipla had announced the launch of the Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail in India last week. The treatment is priced at Rs 59,750 for a single dose.
• The treatment was first introduced in private hospitals including Max, Fortis Escorts, Moolchand, Apollo and Sir Gangaram.
Roger Federer withdraws from French Open
• Tennis legend Roger Federer withdrew himself from the ongoing French Open on June 6, 2021. The news has been confirmed by the tournament organisers.
• The official statement read that the Roland Garros tournament organisers have learned that Roger Federer has withdrawn from the fourth round of the tournament.
• Federer said that he decided to pull out from Roland Garros after discussions with his team. He stated that after two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation, it is important that he listens to his body and make sure he does not push himself too quickly on the road to recovery.
• Federer on June 5, 2021 had stormed into the fourth round of the ongoing French Open after defeating German lefty Dominik Koepfer in a grueling 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 7-5 battle to reach the last 16 of the tournament.
Delhi Government orders private hospitals, nursing homes to administer Covaxin shots only to second-dose beneficiaries from 18-44 age group
• The Delhi government on June 6, 2021 ordered all private hospitals and nursing homes to ensure that the Covaxin doses are used only to vaccinate those people from the 18-44 age group who are eligible for receiving the second dose in June.
• The order comes days after the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi government to consider this option to enable resuming vaccination of 18-44 age group people.
• The court had observed on June 4th that the failure to administer the second dose would compromise and frustrate the very exercise of administering the initial dose of the vaccine.
• The vaccination drive for those aged between 18-44 years had hit a roadblock in the national capital due to the non-availability of vaccines. This forced the Delhi government to suspend the vaccination drive for those aged between 18-44 years.
Centre currently considering doing away with RT-PCR report for fully vaccinated passengers
• The Central government is currently having discussions over doing away with the mandatory RT-PCR report for those passengers who have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. This aims to enable hassle-free domestic air travel.
• Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that a joint team from several ministries and stakeholders, including the Health Department, are in discussion to take a final decision on allowing travelling by air without an RT-PCR test for those fully vaccinated with both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
• Currently, all domestic passengers have to mandatorily produce a negative RT-PCR report before travelling to some states, where active COVID-19 cases are still high.
Haryana to create 'Oxi-van' in Karnal
• Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on June 5, 2021 that the state will be creating an 'Oxi-van' spanning 80 acres in the Karnal district for people to visit. The announcement was made on the occasion of World Environment Day.
• The Oxi-van will comprise 10 types of forests, which will serve as a very good spot to the people of Karnal. The work is expected to begin soon and it will be made open to the public in a few years.
• The Haryana Chief Minister said that the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, made them realise the importance of trees to produce oxygen for us. The Chief Minister also urged people to increase the green cover by planting more plants and trees.
• He stated that development and matters of the environment must go hand in hand.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS